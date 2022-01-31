Daventry people angry at huge expansion plans that will see 1,100 homes and a school built on countryside

The 50-hectare expansion is taking place to the south west of the town on land at Malabar Farm on the A425/Staverton Road.

Spitfire Homes will partner with Crest Nicholson to deliver the plans once detailed planning permission has been secured.

People living in Daventry District took to social media after the Daventry Express shared the story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week's front page abiout the plans.

On Facebook, Jackie Roy, said: "More beautiful countryside is going to pay the price.

"Why build more when everything is shutting down in the town; that's where the money should be spent, helping the town get back on its feet."

Abbie Birch-Campbell wrote : "More tiny homes at extortionate prices. Improve the current schools we have first."

Sally Armstrong said Daventry doesn’t have the infrastructure for more houses.

The land where the expansion is taking place, off Staverton Road.

She wrote: "The town needs better/bigger supermarkets, more competitive priced fuel stations (rip-off at the moment) and better facilities for everyone."

Ashley Burrows said there's nothing the people of Daventry can do about the expansion.

"It's expected that Daventry will grow and get bigger - that's just how life is at this point," she said.

"They will soon put in bigger shops and have different type of things. This is what happens when people have kids then they want to move out and have their own kids and make the population expand."