Daventry nursing home needs prizes to help make raffle a Christmas cracker!
Businesses in Daventry district are invited to help a nursing home's raffle be a real Christmas cracker.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:47 am
The fundraiser is being held by staff at Browlands Nursing Home and all money raised will be used to improve the lives of residents.
Proceeds will help pay for live events and activities throughout the year which are vital for residents' stimulation, mental health and wellbeing.
Tickets are on sale from today (Monday). The draw takes place live on Facebook on Thursday, December 23, at 6pm.
Any businesses or individuals who can help the home should telephone 01327 876985.