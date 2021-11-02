Daventry mum with terminal cancer fulfills wish of walking down aisle
A Daventry mum with terminal cancer has fulfilled her final wish of becoming a bride.
Lizzi England married her devoted partner Taylor Ellis in a bittersweet ceremony at Wood Farm in Everdon.
The happy day took place on October 14 with the stunning bride and her dashing groom surrounded by their friends and family.
The Daventry Express launched an appeal to help the couple's dream of tying the knot come true.
Scores of kind individuals and businesses flooded our inbox with generous offers to give the family a precious day to remember.
Lizzi, 31, who has three children, told us: "It was the most incredible day.
"I would just like to say a HUGE HUGE HUGE thank you to the paper for all its help. Honestly, without my best friend Roni and yourself we would never of had the day we did."
Lizzi was 29 and pregnant with her third child when she was diagnosed with with Grade 3 breast cancer in August 2019.
She had a mastectomy when she was 20 weeks pregnant and results showed the cancer had spread through to her lympathic systems and found in her lymph nodes.
The cancer had grown in size and was surrounded by pre-cancerous cells.
Lizzi, who is behind a campaign encouraging women to check their breasts, started chemotherapy treatment while she was 27 weeks pregnant.
She said: "My baby, Violet Rose, was born in January 2020 inbetween cycles."
Lizzi, who has two other children - Ivy and Teddy - has undergone 15 sessions of radiotherapy.
A day after her 31st birthday, Lizzi has found out the devastating news that her cancer has spread and is now incurable.
An appeal in her honour has raised £19,066 online - let's get Lizzi to £20,000. To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/f/lizzi-england
On Facebook see, Lizzi And Her Breast Life Instagram @lizzi_england
Jo Carroll owns Winchcombe Farm with her husband Steve Taylor. They invited the family to spend time at their calming retreat in Upper Tysoe.
“We are truly inspired by Lizzi and the work she is doing to raise awareness of breast cancer, while manging her own health and simultaneously coping with a young family," said Jo.
“We are delighted to play a very small part in helping her and her beautiful family make some very precious memories at Winchcombe Farm.”