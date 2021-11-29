Daventry mum brightens people's lives with outstanding seasonal light display

Tina Carvell's house is a sight to behold.

She spends a long time putting up her annual display to simply bring joy to the neighbourhood.

There are Santas, reindeer, snowmen and dozens of other festive shapes and characters lighting up her house.

Tina told The Gusher: "It's all for the kids, they absolutely love it.

"Even teenagers ask me when I'll be turning the lights on as they remember them from being little."

The lights are being switched on at 85 Hemans Road on Sunday, December 5, at 6pm.

Tina added: "There will be fireworks, mince pies, sweets for for the kids, hot chocolate and character meets, so I hope to see lots of people.

"The lights put a smile on lot of people's faces - and that makes me happy."

1. Some of the characters you might meet. Photo Sales

2. The lights bring seasonal joy to the neighbourhood. Photo Sales

3. Tina's lights are magical. Photo Sales

4. A view of the lights from previous years. Photo Sales