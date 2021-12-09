Daventry Mayor really digs community project to plant more than 300 trees

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale helps plant the new trees.

Colleagues at Orbit Homes volunteered their time to help plant the trees at their Micklewell Park site as part of National Tree Week, which ended on Sunday.

Colin Dean, sales and marketing director at Orbit Homes, said: “We don’t only want to protect habitats, but also enhance and enrich green spaces to encourage the local wildlife to flourish."

The first phase of Micklewell Park is currently under way and is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, with 108 homes being delivered. The scheme will create more than 450 homes.