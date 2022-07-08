Daventry Mayor joins celebrations at final phase of housing development

Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle celebrated the launch of the fifth and final phase of Monksmoor Park in the town.

The mayor took part in a tour of the development accompanied by senior management from Crest Nicholson Midlands.

Cllr Ogle officially unveiled the final sales suite at Union Place with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Daventry Mayor Malcolm Ogle at Union Place with Crest Nicholson staff.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been invited to the celebration launch of the final phase on the Monksmoor Park development in Daventry. It was great to meet the site team and to visit the finished show homes."

Almost a decade since Crest Nicholson first began construction, the development today is an established community, featuring a primary school, nursery, green space, play areas, public art, and an extension to Daventry Country Park.