Daventry fundraiser pushes through excruciating pain barriers to help abused and vulnerable children

The NSPCC relies on donations. Picture posed by model for Pixabay.

Glenique Frank pushed through every single one of the 26 miles despite excruciating pain with leg cramps.

The Daventry fundraiser chose to help the NSPCC because of the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on some of the district's most vulnerable children.

Dressed as Batgirl, this was Glenique's 15th consecutive London Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenique Frank.

Glenique, who has raised a staggering £30,000 over the years to help others, said: "This has been a very tough time the world has been put through, that's what inspired me to support such an amazing charity as they help many children in need and that's crucial at this time."

Their time was still an impressive four hours and 34 minutes.

Sandra McNair, NSPCC assistant director for the Midlands, said more than 90 per cent of the charity's funds come through donations.

She said: “Throughout the pandemic children and young people have faced unprecedented change to their everyday lives with some feeling completely isolated from friends, family and other support networks.

Glenique with marathon medals.

"Consequently, their mental health has been significantly impacted and Childline counsellors have held over 70,000 counselling sessions with children and young people since April 2020 on this subject alone."

Sandra said even now, calls and emails continue to flood the charity's phonelines and inboxes with children crying out for support as they try to navigate through returning to school, bullying and troubles at home.

She added: “It’s so imperative that we are all here for children and young people and at the NSPCC over 90 per cent of our funds come through donations."

Sandra said donations from people like Glenique will go towards funding the Childline service, helplines and their work within communities including the Speak Out, Stay Safe primary school programme and online assembly that helps children understand what abuse is and recognise trusted adults that they can speak to.

Always helping others: Glenique Frank.

She said: "If we all work together and support amazing fundraising efforts from those in our community we can help shape a better future for the next generation.”

Glenique would like to thank everyone who has supported the appeal. There's still time to donate by visiting https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Batgirlruns4NSPCC15