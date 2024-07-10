Daventry food bank welcomes donation from Amazon
The charity provides emergency and essential food supplies to residents of the town and the surrounding communities. The foodbank receives referrals for more than 100 families and individuals each month.
The donation will help Daventry Food Bank increase its support for Daventry Foodhub. The Foodhub offers a weekly shop via its Community Hub. For £5, shoppers can fill a basket with a variety of items including tinned goods, baby food and toiletries.
To mark the donation, a team from Amazon in Daventry volunteered at Daventry Foodhub, helping to arrange donated items.
Noreen French from Daventry Foodhub said:
“Thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry for this support. Each donation helps us provide our service, which is a lifeline for many people in our community.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.
