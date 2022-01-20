Daventry Express readers invited to get into Valentine's Day spirit with luxury hamper worth £100 to be won

Win with Gusher Valentine's competition.

Our competition winner will walk away with a luxury alcoholic hamper worth more than £100.

The prize bundle consisting of one 70cl bottle of St Maur elderflower liqueur, from Alcester; one 50cl bottle of Warwickshire Dry Gin-plus mixers, from Pinnock Distillery in Kineton; and a Craft Cider Discovery Bundle from Napton Cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill.

St Maur is a hand-crafted premium elderflower liqueur from the Heart of England. A versatile, award-winning drink, it is perfect for both sipping and mixing. A beautiful aperitif on its own, and sublime in brunch and pre-dinner cocktails, any time of the year. St Maur is an inspiration for easy to mix home made cocktails

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win with Gusher Valentine's competition.

Inspired by romance, St Maur has earned its producers, William and Kelsey Seymour, Earl and Countess of Yarmouth, four prestigious industry awards including Best English Floral in the World Liqueur Awards, Great Taste Award 2 Star rating, an International Spirits Challenge Silver Award, and most recently, Gold at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards.

St Maur originates in a drink William and Kelsey produced for their guests on their wedding day three years ago, an evocative and quintessentially English recipe that brings ‘a little drop of England’s heart’ to share and enjoy wherever you are in the world.

More information at: St Maur - St Maur (drinkstmaur.com)

Local provenance runs through the heart of Pinnock Gin. The 11 botanicals used in its original Warwickshire Dry gin include Cotswold Lavender from Snowshill, near Broadway, quince from Warwick and honey from Red Road Nursery pick your own farm in Little Kineton.

Win with Gusher Valentine's competition.

The award-winning distillery also sources local ingredients for its Rhubarb and Strawberry and Sloe, Damson and Honey blends and is soon to introduce a new rum recipe.

Pinnock Gin has also teamed up with The Castle at Edgehill to launch a new gin school next month. The transformed formerly derelict 17th-century castle tower is the unique setting for The Castle Gin School, which opens on February 4th.

Celebrating both brands’ shared historical connections, the Grade II-listed tower sits on the border of four counties overlooking the Edgehill battlefield.

For more information visit: https://castleatedgehill.co.uk/ or https://www.pinnockdistillery.com/ginschoolAward-winning family-run Napton Cidery harvests, presses, bottles and distributes more than 100,000 litres of craft cider a year, using 17 types of apples from six orchards across the Herefordshire region.

Win alcohol bundle with the Daventry Express.

Central to Napton’s growing popularity among customers is its strong sustainability ethos, from harvesting through to packaging. All of its apples come from traditional unsprayed orchards, organic and biodiverse growers, so no unnatural chemicals are introduced into the ecosystem. The cider is also naturally fermented using only wild yeasts and packaged in recyclable materials and all ingredients sourced as locally as possible.

The shop also sells other products including perry, juices, spirits and vinegars as well as Apple Cider Brandy, canned ciders and branded collectors’ glasses. There’s also the opportunity to sample their signature ciders as part of Napton’s cider tasting tours and workshops.

The Cidery Taproom also hosts live events including stand-up comedy nights, quiz and music nights.

The prize includes a Craft Cider Discovery Bundle consisting of an assortment of 12 bottles of Napton’s signature ciders.

For more information visit: https://www.naptoncidery.co.uk/To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous Valentine’s hamper answer the following question and email your name, address and telephone number to [email protected] to arrive by February 1, subject heading 'Hamper'. One entry per household.

Question: How many different types of apples are used by Napton Cidery?