Daventry employees team up to support good causes

A group of employees from Amazon in Daventry have teamed up to volunteer with three charities.

The charities - Daventry Foodhub, McCarthy Dixon and Baby Basics Northampton - have received volunteering and financial support from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Over the past few months, 14 employees from Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre sorted and packed food items at Daventry Foodhub, a charity which provides essential food supplies to residents of the town and surrounding areas.

A second team from Amazon supported McCarthy Dixon Foundation, a charity which also tackles food poverty in Northampton. Amazon donated £1,000 worth of food items and team members packed and prepared food parcels for the foundation.

Baby Basics Northampton.

To help support Baby Basics Northampton, a charity which provides essential baby items to new parents in vulnerable situations, Amazon in Daventry donated £1,000 as a cash grant and super teddies. In addition to the donation, the team packed supplies to help Northampton families care for their newborns.

Ralph Baker, an Amazon employee who has volunteered at the Daventry Foodhub this year, said:

“It was great to learn more about the foodhub while meeting the volunteers who do so much for our community. We’re happy to lend a helping hand and show our appreciation of everything the charity does.”

Sabrina Oakey, co-founder of Baby Basics, said:

“We rely on the support of people and businesses in our community so we can run our services and help new parents and their babies facing difficulties at this critical time of life. I’d like to thank the Amazon team for their continued support.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.