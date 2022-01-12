Daventry dad of disabled teenager campaigns against fly-tipping....and the growing problem of rats

Some of the rubbish on the Southbrook estate.

Chris White, of Kennedy Close, Southbrook, said nobody is taking responsibility for the littering.

He said the rubbish has attracted rats which have now taken up residence in the roof of the home he shares with his wife and two children.

Chris told The Gusher: "We really have had enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rubbish has attracted rats.

"I've tried to get help from the town and county councils, but I get passed from pillar to post and nobody takes responsibility for it."

The couple have two sons; Caleb, 13 and Theo, seven.

"Caleb has to use a wheelchair and Theo is autistic which adds to my worries," added Chris.

He said the rubbish consists of 'anything and 'everything'.

The rubbish builds up.

"I keep on letting Environmental Health know and it keeps getting removed. It shouldn't be happening in the first place and how much are these constant removals costing?"

He said he'd like to move away from the trouble zone - and the rats.

"We can't afford it," he added.

"It's disgusting and something needs to be done."

The rubbish has attracted rats.

A WNC spokesperson confirmed Mr White had contacted them.

"He was visited by an officer last week, and an inspection of the area has been carried out. There were no issues with waste in the area during that inspection, but officers will monitor the area.

“Mr White has been encouraged to report issues to us as soon as possible, so that officers can carry out timely investigations.

“Where robust evidence exists, we will always take action in line with our published enforcement policy. We are currently working through the harmonisation of fly-tipping investigation policies, and these will be published in due course.

Rubbish has been dumped.