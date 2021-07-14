Daventry colleagues take great steps to help people with cancer

Walkers helped Cancer Research UK.

Nearly 20 employees from the Amazon team walked 10,000 steps a day and donated £500 to the charity.

Vivek Khanka, site leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “We’re pleased to support Cancer Research UK with this donation, a charity that carries out vital cancer research and offers great support to those affected by cancer.”

Julie Burr, who nominated Cancer Research UK and took part in the walk, said: “Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart and I am pleased that it has been chosen to receive this donation from Amazon. I hope it gives the volunteers a boost during what continues to be a challenging year.”

Gemma Kitching, relationship manager for Northamptonshire, Cancer Research UK, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Amazon chose to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK through the Walk all over Cancer challenge, and particular thanks to Julie for nominating the charity.”