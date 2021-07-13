Daventry children's football team under threat unless more players sign up

Finnley Bullock and Oscar Robbins on the pitch. Picture: Pictures55

Drayton Grange Football Club's Under 13s team will fold unless more young people come forward.

The footballers and their parents are desperate for more people to take part and save their team.

Parent James Robbins said: "The team means so much to the children, the majority have been together since they were 7 or 8 and have trained and played together ever since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It gives them a common bond, they go to different schools but they come together for training on a Monday evening and look forward to their matches on Sunday mornings. It’s a very friendly club and there’s always a lot of banter between them, they support different clubs but of course they’ve all been supporting England through the Euro 2020 campaign!

"It’s so good for them to be out in the fresh air having fun, getting plenty of exercise and increasing their football skills and confidence at the same time."

James said everyone would be 'gutted' if the team had to fold.

"They’ve got a great manager who’s very dedicated to them and often puts on extra training sessions or matches," he added.

"It’s been such a difficult year for them all with many matches being cancelled this year due to covid 19 and it would be a real shame if they couldn’t move forward together going into next season.

"It would be a real shame if they didn't get a few more players."

His son, Oscar, 12, said: "I have always enjoyed my time with Drayton Grange, we’ve been together so long and I’ve made some great friends. It’s a great opportunity to get out and play football and I would really miss it if we can’t get a team together for next season.”

Treasurer Cheryl Haynes has been involved with the club for 12 years.

She said: "I think when children get to their teens they find other things to do, but it's really important they continue to play sports.

"We need at least another five players for the team to continue."

Training is on a Monday evening in Staverton and they play their matches on Sunday mornings. The team is looking for players who are in Year 8 from September.

Their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/draytongrangefc