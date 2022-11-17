A Daventry recycling charity has received a donation of £1,000 from the town’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

Daventry Contact collects used furniture that is no longer wanted and delivers it to people in the community who are disabled, or facing poverty, domestic violence, unemployment, homelessness, or mental health issues.

The donation from the Amazon in Daventry will go towards covering costs, including fuel for the vans that deliver furniture to people in need.

Daventry charity supported by Amazon donation

The team from Amazon in Daventry also donated three Bosch Screwdrivers to the charity to help its volunteers with assembling and fixing furniture.

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“Daventry Contact provides important practical help for many people in our community. We are pleased to support the charity with this donation.”

Kris Middleton, Office Administrator at Daventry Contact added: “We would like to thank Amazon for this financial help as well as for the items the team has donated. It really helps us to continue our work of ensuring that nobody in the area has to live without essential furniture and household items.”

Daventry Contact received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.