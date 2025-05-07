Daventry-based NX Group celebrates double gold win at local business awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daventry logistics company The NX Group is celebrating a major win on home turf after securing two Gold Awards at the 2025 SME Northamptonshire Business Awards. The company was honoured in both the Daventry Business of the Year and Employer of the Year categories.

Held annually to recognise the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across the county, the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards celebrate excellence in innovation, service, and commitment to local communities.

This marks the second consecutive year The NX Group has been recognised, following a 2024 gold award for Family Business of the Year and silver for Daventry Business of the Year.

As a result of this year’s double gold success, The NX Group has now been named a finalist for the national SME Business Awards, which will take place in London later this year.

Neil Powell, Managing Director at The NX Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised in our hometown as both a top employer and an outstanding local business.”

Over the past year, The NX Group has continued to grow despite widespread industry challenges affecting logistics firms across the UK. From rising operational costs and increased National Insurance payments to post-Brexit labour shortages and recruitment challenges, the sector has faced mounting pressure. Yet The NX Group has achieved a growth in turnover, added clients and expanded its fleet.

Perhaps most notably for the local community, the business has created 20 new jobs forresidents from Daventry and the surrounding areas, strengthening its role as a key local employer.

“Our ability to adapt, stay flexible, and deliver a consistently secure and high-quality logistics service has allowed us to keep up with the changing industry challenges and in turn grow our business,” continued Mr Powell. “These awards are a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and our strong ties to the local community. We’re proud to continue investing in Daventry, creating jobs, and contributing to the local economy.”

The NX Group offers a flexible suite of secure logistics and warehousing solutions for goods that require an extra level of care, with an emphasis on exceptional service and performance. Based in the Golden Triangle of logistics in Northamptonshire its distribution, warehousing and e-commerce divisions have grown year on year thanks to its emphasis on quality, security, and personal approach.