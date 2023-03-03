Data-driven marketing agency maximises Customer Lifetime Value with £26k investment from the MEIF

Silver Jet Insight, a data-driven marketing agency based in Northamptonshire, is ready to take off with a £26k loan. The funding will enable the business to purchase new equipment and software, support cyber security measures and create one new job role to tackle the industry’s market demand.

Silver Jet Insight has secured funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF), backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS).

Silver Jet Insight is owned by Stephen James and provides analytical services for companies looking to improve their consumer loyalty. By analysing the transactional and behavioural consumer data provided by a client company, Stephen provides insight into where the consumers are on their 'journey' with their supplier. He then generates specific interventions, actions and initiatives to help retain customers. His niche services are being used by many companies including well-known public limited companies (PLCs).

Having been significantly impacted during the pandemic, the timely financial support from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans helped Silver Jet Insight forward in its growth plans and will help scale up in the coming months.

Stephen James, Founder & Managing Director of Silver Jet Insight said: “First Enterprise has been great in helping me through the application process, and in ultimately assisting the business in its next growth stage. The loan will enable me to expand my team, and to assist more B2B and B2C companies to capture additional sales and loyalty from their existing customers.”

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, commented: “Stephen has been a pleasure to work with, and it's great to see a business that is thriving and looking to expand further.”

Mark Wilcockson, Senior Manager at British Business Bank], commented: “The MEIF backs innovative and growth focused businesses in the Midlands with the different funding options available. This funding from the MEIF will help Silver Jet Insight meet the growing demand for its services by purchasing new equipment and expanding the team, which will have a wider positive economic impact for the region through this business growth.”