Daniel Thwaites Group Awards Best Unsung Hero to Long-serving Cleaner at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa

The Daniel Thwaites Spa Group recently held its annual ‘Pride of Daniel Thwaites Awards’ which shines a light on excellence across the nationwide company. The group has six stunning spa hotels, and the spa team was delighted to award ‘Best Unsung Hero’ to Sheila Saxton, who has been a spa cleaner at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa for 12 years.

The Pride of Daniel Thwaites Awards took place at its own Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford and more than 140 of the Daniel Thwaites team attended the event. With more than 700 nominations in total, 12 winners were hand selected following a rigorous judging process.

On winning the award, Sheila Saxton said “I’m delighted to have been given this award and recognised for my work, despite it being considered as one of the ‘behind the scenes’ roles. Having worked at Daniel Thwaites for 12 years, its lovely to still be recognised for my work.”

Gemma Barratt, Group Spa Director at Daniel Thwaites explains; “Whilst spa is a luxurious experience for our guests, hygiene and cleanliness is of the upmost importance and can be detrimental to the experience if standards slip. I’m particularly grateful to our team members who work so tirelessly to provide meticulous standards of hygiene to our spas, and Sheila has been setting such a brilliant example by setting a gold-standard for a long time now.”