Dance school founder adds another string to her bow with pilates business unique from anywhere in Northampton

The founder of a dance school and fitness coaching company has added another string to her bow with a pilates business, unique from anywhere else in Northampton.

Jess Moriarty is one of the founders of Unit 17 Dance & Performing Arts, which launched in the town back in 2010 and will celebrate its 15-year milestone in November.

“I’ve trained in dance my whole life since I was two, and have always had a massive passion for fitness and wellness,” Jess told the Chronicle & Echo. “They go hand-in-hand.”

When Jess decided to explore the fitness industry in greater depth, with a particular interest in nutrition, she was pleased to encourage her dancers to have a happy and healthy relationship with food – especially as many go on to secure demanding industry careers.

People in Jess’ circle began requesting adult fitness classes and although she has been offering those for fun for years, Jess officially launched Infinity 8 Coaching in January 2025.

“I love helping people,” said Jess. “It’s so rewarding to give people confidence in themselves and a healthy mind. They grow so much as people.”

All of Jess’ offerings are available under one roof on Rothersthorpe Road Industrial Estate in Far Cotton, and this includes a coffee shop right next door to Unit 17 and Infinity 8 Coaching.

Now, Jess is adding another component with a business called Studio Seventeen Pilates. This too will be located in the same place as her existing ventures.

She said: “I’ve always done pilates and started reformer two years ago. It had a massive impact on my body and it’s such a good thing for a dancer to do.

“As a single mum, I have to think about my little boy. I thought, how cool would it be to drop my child off at dance and go to a fitness class. The child is having the time of their life and you can enjoy a fitness class and coffee in a community space.”

And that is exactly what Jess has created in Far Cotton. With a soft launch held in recent weeks, Studio Seventeen Pilates is opening to the public this Friday.

“The amazing feedback has been overwhelming,” said Jess. “I knew it was an amazing idea and wanted everyone else to feel that. There’s nothing else like it in Northampton.”

Studio Seventeen is home to what Jess describes as “on-demand and kiosk” beds, which attendees can use at any time and they are guided by a screen rather than an instructor.

Visitors will be able to book 45-minute sessions at any time that suits them, as long as it does not clash with the instructor-led classes at the studio.

The slots can be booked via an app and with bluetooth headphones and grip socks for the reformer machine, they are good to go.

For anyone who would prefer to attend a typical instructor-led class, there will be two on Monday, three on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and one on Friday. More details can be found on Studio Seventeen’s website and social media.

Jess is pleased with the variety of classes available on the screen, including HIIT, yoga, stretch, movement to suit different trimesters of pregnancy, postnatal, menopause, and adaptations for injuries.

Jess wants to reassure that the kiosk and on-demand classes are easy to follow and with a safety video covering everything you need to know at the start, attendees will be confident and comfortable from their first time.

“I’m the biggest advocate for women empowering women,” said Jess. “The dance and pilates industry can be cliquey and Studio Seventeen is the complete opposite. Everyone is welcome and it is built on my values of kindness, confidence and connecting women.”

Jess looks forward to taking each day as it comes following the opening of Studio Seventeen, as she loves meeting new people and helping them be the best version of themselves.

For more information on Studio Seventeen Pilates, visit the business’ website here.