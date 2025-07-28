Daedalus founder shortlisted for Best Businesswoman in Marketing & PR

Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 Finalists Announced Celebrating the resilience and brilliance of Female Entrepreneurs in challenging times. The finalists for the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 have been revealed, highlighting the grit, innovation, and leadership of women who are redefining success in business.

In a year marked by economic shifts, technological disruption, and continued pressure on work-life balance, female entrepreneurs have once again stepped up with remarkable resilience. These women haven’t just survived; they’ve adapted, innovated, and thrived, often while navigating the additional demands that come with being women in business in 2025.

The judging panel was inspired by the level of tenacity, creativity, and strategic thinking demonstrated across all entries. Each finalist is an outstanding example of what it means to lead with both purpose and performance in today's ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

The Best Businesswomen Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries. These awards celebrate the achievements of women who are not only building successful businesses but also breaking down barriers, creating impact, and inspiring others to follow.

Local entrepreneur Natalie Snee, founder of Daedalus, a creative advertising and branding agency has been shortlisted as a finalist in the BEST BUSINESSWOMAN IN MARKETING & PR category.

Daedalus is a creative advertising agency that helps ambitious businesses communicate clearly and consistently so they can grow with confidence. Our mission is to bring strategic thinking and strong design together to create work that looks good, works hard and makes a measurable difference. See www.daedalus-it.co.uk for more info.

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said: “This is the 11th year of these awards, and once again, we’ve seen an incredible calibre of entries. Despite the mounting pressures faced by women in business, from funding gaps to rising costs to the mental load of balancing life and leadership, these finalists have shown that female entrepreneurship is stronger than ever. Our judging panel was truly impressed by the standard of entries, and we’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women.”

Natalie adds: “I’m really pleased to be nominated for this. It feels good to have the hard work we’ve put in over the past year recognised, especially as we’ve grown the business, taken on bigger projects and worked with some brilliant clients along the way.”

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, in October 2025 when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.