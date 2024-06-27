Cyber security business chooses Vulcan Works for headquarters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Less than six months old, EquiTech’s continued growth has made it possible to move to a new office earlier this month and believe the new premises offers the space needed to grow: “Vulcan Works has a great community feel to it and as soon as we viewed it, we all knew it captured the feeling that we wanted,” explains Adrian Richings, business development director at EquiTech.
“It is very friendly, full of energy and just a really cool space to grow our new business. Being based in the cultural quarter and close to pubs, restaurants and coffee shops is also great!”
An added bonus for the company is that they also now have the space to run workshops both virtually and in person by utilising the state-of-the-art meeting rooms available.
“Vulcan Works also has some great breakout spaces which are important to get time away from the office when you need some quiet thinking time,” says Adrian. “Also, some of the guys run or cycle in to work and then use the lockup bicycle shed and the shower facilities before getting to the office ready for another day.
“Overall, it really suits the vibrant, professional culture we are building at EquiTech and everybody that visits, whether that be friends, partners or customers, find the place instinctively positive and inspiring.”
Vulcan Works centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “We are delighted to welcome EquiTech into the Vulcan Works fold and it is fantastic to hear that they have settled in so well and are making the most of everything that the centre has to offer.
“We are a thriving, creative, community which gets stronger with each new addition. We look forward to watching EquiTech flourish with our business support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.