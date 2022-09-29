Customers produce miniature version of Northampton’s much-loved Model Shop

The old established Model Shop in Wellingborough Road in Northampton has a new item in its window display. A model of itself.

Constant customers of the Model Shop since the early 1960s, Lizzie Cantopher and her brother, Chris Johnson, wanted to do something to say “thank you” to the owners of the family owned shop for all the pleasure they have given adults and children alike over so many generations.

Lizzie Cantopher has been making delightful caricature recreations of characterful shops for some time now and with a little help from Chris, has created what is surely how everyone thinks of the Model Shop, a shop that has been an iconic feature of Northampton for so long.

Lizzie Cantopher with the model of The Model Shop

Nick, Mandi and Jem, who have run the shop so well for so long, have given delight to so many generations of children and retained those customers into adulthood, the siblings say. Their website, https://themodelshop-northampton.co.uk/, has an interesting history of the shop and the owner’s family, and Lizzie has even included miniature black and white photos of Nick’s father in the model.

Chris said: “You should make a trip to the shop at 230 Wellingborough Road, Northampton to see the model in the window. Then go inside and see what a delight it is to be transported back to childhood, and why so many adults continue the ever growing hobby of model making.