Customers express sadness as popular cafe at Sainsbury’s in Northampton set to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Customers have expressed their sadness at the news that the cafe inside Northampton’s Sainsbury’s will close.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket giant made the announcement yesterday (Thursday January 23) that 61 of its cafes will be closing in response to a “challenging cost environment”.

Northampton’s Sixfields store, off Weedon Road, was included in the list and will contribute to the sad loss of 3,000 jobs across the company, nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Chronicle & Echo shared the news on its social media, many customers left comments about sharing fond memories of the cafe. The leader of West Northamptonshire Council also posted on his professional social media account about the closure.

The cafe at Sainsbury's off Weedon Road, Sixfields is set to close.

Councillor Adam Brown said: “The cafe at Sainsbury’s Weedon Road store in Northampton will be closing as the supermarket chain seeks to cut costs in the aftermath of Labour’s disastrous budget. 3,000 jobs are set to go across the company. As a former Sainsbury’s worker myself I feel so sorry for the staff affected.”

One commenter added: “Oh no. I will miss the breakfasts.”

Another said: “Restaurant was great food before Covid but declined greatly after.”

Another comment read: “Oh nooooo!!! Going to miss my breakfast dates. The Sixfields Sainsbury’s cafe is always thriving when I’ve been in there?!”

Another added: “Will miss it - we like the cafe in there.”

Another simply said the closure is “very sad”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s have said that the majority of shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity. The supermarket will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead.

The news comes amid a backdrop of supermarkets and other retailers warning of cost pressures ahead of new Budget measures due to come into effect from April. These include a rise to the minimum wage, and a higher employer national insurance rate.

While these moves are designed to boost pay for staff, businesses have sounded the alarm over increased operating costs, which ultimately may have to be passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices at the tills.

The date for the closure of the cafe in Northampton Sainsbury’s has not yet been publicly confirmed.