Croyland win Car Supermarket of the Year at Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards

The lavish awards ceremony, in its fifth year, was hosted by entertainer Richard Blackwood and took place Thursday July 6 at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham. The event provided an excellent opportunity to celebrate independent dealers and provide a space for them to network and celebrate each other’s achievements.

Croyland Car Megastore was nominated in four categories and took home top prize for Car Supermarket of the Year, sponsored by Road Angel.

General Manager of Croyland Car Megastore Mark Swindells said: “We’re so proud to have won this award for Car Supermarket of the Year. This award is more performance-focussed, so it’s very gratifying to have our recent business successes recognised like this.

Mark Swindells with host Richard Blackwood (left) and Road Angel's Stuart Patton (right).

“The team are so pleased to receive this award and to have all their hard work contributing to the business’s success recognised and celebrated.