Cricket club bowled over by Northamptonshire homebuilder’s event sponsorship

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently sponsored Barton Seagrave Cricket Club’s annual festival which took place between Friday 21st and Sunday 23rd June.

The housebuilders, which are building new homes close to the club at their Bertone Gardens development at Hanwood Park, donated £1,000 to help towards the running of the festival.

The Friday evening hosted a youth cricket game, the Saturday afternoon saw the first team take on Burton Latimer’s third team, and the Sunday afternoon involved a friendly cricket match.

During the weekend, a range of hot food and a variety of refreshments were on offer.

The funds raised from the festival will help the club cover the cost of its insurance, as well as help towards funding a new mower for the square.

Jim Butlin, Youth Co-ordinator at Barton Seagrave Cricket Club, said: “Whilst we can raise a significant amount of our running costs ourselves, we do rely on the outside support of companies to help us to provide the facilities for our cricket teams, especially the youngsters. So we're really grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its generous sponsorship of the festival.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have supported Barton Seagrave Cricket Club’s festival and hope everyone who attended had a great time.”

