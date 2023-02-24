To celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday 17th February, award-winning developer Crest Nicholson visited staff across several hospices and care homes in the Midlands, to show appreciation for the selfless support they continue to provide to vulnerable people in the community.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is marked globally in February each year, to celebrate and encourage random acts of kindness, encouraging people to be more generous with their time and resources. This year, members of sales teams across different Crest Nicholson developments in the Midlands shared the love by delivering care packages with cupcakes in their various communities. The care homes and charities visited included St Crispin Retirement Village, Duston.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, commented: “Our sales teams across Crest Nicholson Midlands really enjoyed visiting the care homes and hospices to spread love and joy on Random Acts of Kindness Day this year.

Sales team at Crest Nicholson Midlands visit to St Crispin Retirement Village, Duston