Crest Nicholson help Daventry Town FC team get ready for the new season

Local house builder Crest Nicholson has sponsored the Daventry Town FC u16s Danes on behalf of the community at its nearby Malabar development in Daventry, Northamptonshire.

The team who play in the Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League proudly showed off their new home shirts at a recent Daventry Town tournament ahead of the new season.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands said:

“We're thrilled to support this fantastic local team that play such an important role in our community, helping young people build their skills and confidence. We can’t wait to see them showing off their new home shirts and we wish them the best of luck for the season ahead!”

Mike Doney, Daventry Town u16s Danes Coach added:

“We are proud to offer football to over 35 junior teams and it is incredible to have the Danes U16's home kit sponsored by Crest Nicholson, who are at the forefront of the town's residential development, positioned very closely to the football club.

By sponsoring the team, the kit is funded, saving the parents additional expense over and above grassroots subscriptions and in tough financial times this kind of sponsorship truly allows football for all. Thank you to Crest Nicholson, we hope this can be the beginning of a long relationship.”