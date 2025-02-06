Creativity hub welcomes quilter

A talented quilter has opened her own workshop in Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

The innovation centre and workspace in the town’s Cultural Quarter is home to a number of creative businesses.

The latest to move into the purpose-built hub is Te AMO, a new quilting company run by sewist Tracy Slavin.

Tracy, who was an operating theatre nurse before she turned her hobby of quilting into a career, has taken on half a workshop in the main building at Vulcan Works, giving her the perfect space to perform her craft.

An example of Tracy's work

She said: “I wanted a workshop in Northampton. I went to Vulcan Works first and the moment I went in the people were so welcoming and friendly that I didn’t go and look at any others!

“I love my unit because the light is beautiful in it. I’m upstairs with a big skylight and my machine is under that. For anything artistic the light is very important.

“I make appointments with my clients so I can time manage properly and give better customer care by giving people my full attention.

“I’m renting half a unit, but my goal is to do well enough to afford the whole unit, have a bigger cutting table and stock extra wide backing fabrics too.”

Vulcan Works offers support to businesses through lettable office space, topical events, workshops, and meeting rooms.

The centre also provides business support through their inhouse business growth manager Darren Smith.

Tracy said: “Darren has been amazing. He very quickly helped us with hints and tips and what we needed to do as there’s so many hoops to jump through when you’re starting your own business. He told us about a grant we could apply for which we did, and we were successful. He’s absolutely brilliant.”

Te AMO offers quilting services and binding too. Tracy, who has 20 years experience, is able to work with anything from cot quilts to king size, and wall hangings too.

She said: “People will make their own quilt, but it’s actually just a patchwork until you’ve put a backing on and wadding in the centre.

“That becomes a large piece of work which is difficult to handle with a domestic sewing machine. So people bring their work to me and I will do the quilting.”

Tracy worked at a well-known Northamptonshire craft shop for 12 years before going it alone.

She said: “It was wonderful to be in such a wonderfully creative, colourful environment. They taught me how to use a machine and within a few years I was quilting room manager.

“I couldn’t have set up this business without my wonderful family and friends. They’ve all been so supportive. I’ve used each person’s skills to the max. One friend does graphic design so she did my logo, another designs websites so he built my website, and my daughter is talented in social media so she keeps my Facebook and Instagram up to date.

“Word is gradually getting out, so I hope the future will be bright for Te AMO.”

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “It is absolutely brilliant to have Te AMO at Vulcan Works, another fantastic addition to our creative community. Tracy is so talented and makes the most beautiful quilts and I have no doubt that the business will be a success here.

“Te AMO is a great example of the flexibility of the workshop spaces we offer at Vulcan Works. Not only do the spaces suit a wide variety of industries but our decision to offer half workshops to those who don’t need a full space has already proved to be a great move. We have responded to demand from smaller businesses and startups to provide these shared units and the layout really lends itself to be divided easily.”

For more information about Tracy’s quilting services visit www.te-amoquilting.co.uk or find her on Instagram @teamo_quilting

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk