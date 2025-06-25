Creative workspace is perfect place to build a business

A creative architectural studio has become a perfect example of how Northampton’s Vulcan Works can help fledgling businesses to grow, after recently moving into a new office at the town centre serviced workspace three times the size of the first space they rented.

24/Three are a team of architects, designers, and collaborators specialising in transforming environments across all scales with thoughtful, innovative design.

Managing director Sheleendra Fernando was heavily involved in the design and implementation of Vulcan Works, which was established specifically to support creative and innovative businesses, and so the office space was an obvious choice when he set up his own business.

Since then, Vulcan Works has housed 24/Three as it has grown, moving through three office spaces to the most recent, which is triple the footprint of the initial first office.

The 24/Three team outside their office at Vulcan Works.

A total of 10 of 24/Three’s 17 team members are currently based at Vulcan Works.

Operations Manager Danielle Wells said: “Vulcan Works gave us the flexibility to start small and grow steadily. Starting as a one-person business, we were able to focus on building the studio without the usual financial pressure or isolation that often comes with setting up alone.

“The supportive community and inspiring space meant we never felt like we were doing it all in a vacuum, it’s been the ideal environment to grow into the business we are today.”

The 24/Three team regularly get involved in activities at Vulcan Works, whether that be attending events and workshops or showing support for the inhouse team and collaborating with other tenants.

“We really value the sense of community here and we do our bit to support fellow businesses within the space too,” said Danielle. “In fact, our IT team are another Vulcan Works tenant, so collaboration happens naturally. It’s a great reminder that we’re all growing our businesses side by side, and there’s real strength in that network.

“We’d absolutely recommend Vulcan Works to anyone thinking about joining or setting up their business here. It’s more than just a workspace, it’s a vibrant, creative hub where you’re surrounded by like-minded people all working towards something exciting.

“The location is a huge plus too. Being right in the heart of Northampton’s Cultural Quarter means we’re part of a buzzing, inspiring neighbourhood with loads going on. The flexibility, sense of community, and support on offer at Vulcan Works have played a big role in helping us grow, and we genuinely believe it’s a fantastic place to build something meaningful.”

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “It has been a pleasure to watch 24/Three’s journey so far here at Vulcan Works. They have expanded steadily and we’ve been able to find suitable offices for them to grow into. They are a perfect paragon for our creative community!”