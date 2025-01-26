Crazy Pickle responds to community feedback on planning application
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
First and foremost, we want to assure you that Crazy Pickle is not just a burger place. Our vision goes beyond serving delicious food—we aim to create a vibrant and unique gathering spot for the community.
Our concept is simple yet exciting: mouthwatering burgers using only the finest locally sourced meats and freshly baked buns and crisp, a carefully curated selection of local and international beers, thrilling sports screenings, and a touch of creativity with our signature twist—pickles! We’re here to bring a lively, fun, and welcoming atmosphere to the area, offering something different that appeals to everyone.
We value and respect all the businesses in our community and believe that diversity is key to a thriving local economy. Crazy Pickle is designed to complement, not compete with, the existing establishments by offering a fresh experience that blends great food, drinks, and entertainment.
We’d love to hear your ideas or suggestions—your feedback means a lot to us! Follow us on Instagram @the.crazypickle for updates, sneak peeks, and more.
We hope to welcome you when we open.