Crazy Pickle responds to community feedback on planning application

Thank you all for taking the time to share your views regarding the planning application submitted to NWC by Crazy Pickle. We’re grateful for your engagement and passionate feedback, and we want to take this opportunity to address your comments and share more about what Crazy Pickle is all about.

First and foremost, we want to assure you that Crazy Pickle is not just a burger place. Our vision goes beyond serving delicious food—we aim to create a vibrant and unique gathering spot for the community.

Our concept is simple yet exciting: mouthwatering burgers using only the finest locally sourced meats and freshly baked buns and crisp, a carefully curated selection of local and international beers, thrilling sports screenings, and a touch of creativity with our signature twist—pickles! We’re here to bring a lively, fun, and welcoming atmosphere to the area, offering something different that appeals to everyone.

We value and respect all the businesses in our community and believe that diversity is key to a thriving local economy. Crazy Pickle is designed to complement, not compete with, the existing establishments by offering a fresh experience that blends great food, drinks, and entertainment.

We’d love to hear your ideas or suggestions—your feedback means a lot to us! Follow us on Instagram @the.crazypickle for updates, sneak peeks, and more.

We hope to welcome you when we open.