Crazy Pickle responds to community feedback on planning application

By VASILE BORTA
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 21:05 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thank you all for taking the time to share your views regarding the planning application submitted to NWC by Crazy Pickle. We’re grateful for your engagement and passionate feedback, and we want to take this opportunity to address your comments and share more about what Crazy Pickle is all about.

First and foremost, we want to assure you that Crazy Pickle is not just a burger place. Our vision goes beyond serving delicious food—we aim to create a vibrant and unique gathering spot for the community.

Our concept is simple yet exciting: mouthwatering burgers using only the finest locally sourced meats and freshly baked buns and crisp, a carefully curated selection of local and international beers, thrilling sports screenings, and a touch of creativity with our signature twist—pickles! We’re here to bring a lively, fun, and welcoming atmosphere to the area, offering something different that appeals to everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We value and respect all the businesses in our community and believe that diversity is key to a thriving local economy. Crazy Pickle is designed to complement, not compete with, the existing establishments by offering a fresh experience that blends great food, drinks, and entertainment.

We’d love to hear your ideas or suggestions—your feedback means a lot to us! Follow us on Instagram @the.crazypickle for updates, sneak peeks, and more.

We hope to welcome you when we open.

Related topics:Instagram
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice