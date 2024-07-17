Coworking space in Northampton supports local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business support hub Vulcan Works has a new charity initiative for the summer to support two Northamptonshire charities.

Charity Tuesdays sees the serviced workspace offer free hotdesking in the coworking space every Tuesday, in exchange for a nominal charity donation.

In July, the charity of choice is Cynthia Spencer Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care services, and during August, all donations will be in aid of the Northamptonshire Community Foundations’ Family Food Aid Appeal which tackles food poverty in the county.

There is no minimum suggested contribution, it can be any amount in cash.

Vulcan Works coworking space

Vulcan Works, which can be found in the Cultural Quarter area of Northampton, offers lettable office space, workshops, meeting rooms and coworking spaces and hold a range of business support events.

As well as Charity Tuesdays, it also offers free coworking space to Northamptonshire businesses on the last Friday of every month.

The centre operates the hotdesks completely FREE OF CHARGE on the last Friday of every month – an offer that is open to everyone.

There is still availability for the next two dates – Friday, 26th July, and Friday, 30th August.

With unlimited tea and coffee and free complimentary WiFi, entrepreneurs can fuel those creative juices while they work too!

Vulcan Works also offers a Coworking Membership which the team anticipates will be incredibly popular over the summer holidays as working parents look for a less chaotic working environment! Coworking Membership costs just £30 a month with two days of coworking a month included (£12 a day thereafter), and members also receive access to business support and discounted meeting room hire.

There is also a pay-as-you-go hotdesking option at just £17 + VAT per day for use of the space, with no contracts or commitments necessary.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Our bespoke coworking hubs are designed for go-getter freelancers, solopreneurs and small firms seeking more than the confines of working from home – but not quite a complete office suite.

“It is the perfect space for idea generation and with our summer offers, it is a really affordable option which we hope will make the juggle easier for working parents over the summer holidays.

“We are also delighted to be able to support two really deserving local charities with the Tuesday initiative.”

For more information about Cynthia Spencer Hospice visit cynthiaspencer.org.uk or for more on the Family Food Aid Appeal visit www.ncf.uk.com