Courteenhall Farm showcases sustainably farmed British food on Love British Food farm visit

Love British Food visit Northamptonshire's Sustainable Farmer of the Year to show public sector caterers the value of buying sustainable farmed British food

A team from Love British Food’s national programme to promote British food within the public sector visited Courteenhall Farm in South Northamptonshire this week.

The Love British Food on-farm event was for public sector food professionals and caterers and designed to showcase how sustainable British produce can enhance nutrition, meet procurement standards, and support local economies.

Dr Johnny Wake, who took over the running of Courteenhall 12 years ago, and is the British Farming Awards Sustainable Farmer of 2024, left a career in medicine to focus on transforming his family farm into a leading example of regenerative farming.

He has evolved it from being a business based around arable farming and residential property to one on a much more diverse and sustainable footing.

He gave a tour of the estate, showcasing the sustainable practices shaping British agriculture. Delegates were given practical insights and had an opportunity to share learning with their peers, as Dr Wake explored the vital relationships in the food chain and their link to student and patient wellbeing.

It was also a chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges of introducing more British produce onto menus.

Johnny said: “It was great to welcome Love British Food to Courteenhall. Our approach to farming is regenerative, with a particular focus on soil, water and biodiversity.

“We work hard to build a wide variety of diverse and sustainable practices across our farming activities, from investing in cutting-edge technology, increasing biodiversity and our dedication to soil health to maximising our use of natural fertilisers and re-introducing Traditional Hereford cattle and native rare breed sheep and pigs to our land.

“We raise these animals to the highest possible standards before selling them to The Ethical Butcher, which exclusively sources from Pasture for Life certified farms and is on a mission to reconnect people with nature, food and the land it comes from.

“We also specialise in combinable crops, producing high-quality cereals such as wheat, barley and oats as well as legumes such as beans. These crops serve a wide range of purposes, including being used by local makers of bread and cereal.

“By implementing practices that prioritise respect for the land, we can ensure healthy ecosystems for future generations.

“We’re also keen to promote healthy eating and a connection with food and where it comes from. In Spring 2026, we will open The Knot, our new farm shop and café, which will showcase the best of local producers and UK farming.

“Our development is deeply rooted in the principles of sustainability and regeneration, reflecting our regenerative farming practices, where every activity and facility will serve as a tangible example of how responsible land stewardship, sustainability, and holistic living can be seamlessly integrated into daily life.”

Alexia Robinson, Love British Food Founder, said: “Simply put, food grown in a way that Johnny advocates for, not only enhances the environment it is often more nutritious. It plays a vital role in helping students thrive, patients recover, and our local communities and economies to flourish.

"The day spent at Courteenhall marked the tenth farm visit in Love British Food’s changemaker programme and facilitated a series of high-level conversations.

“A total of 214 industry professionals from a range of public sector organisations have now had the opportunity to see the work that British farmers put into producing food. They understand the connection between how food is grown and its nutritional value, while learning about how food produced in harmony with nature can help them meet their sustainability targets.

“From the positive feedback I’ve received, our changemakers left feeling inspired, supported and enabled to make real, tangible differences by introducing more British-grown ingredients onto their menus. I am hugely grateful to Johnny for hosting and sharing how regenerative farming contributes to British food production.”

This visit was part of Love British Food’s national programme promoting British food within the public sector. After successfully completing nine farm visits, this tenth event is set to inspire even more caterers to champion locally sourced, environmentally sustainable, and nutritionally superior food.

With the upcoming Government Buying Standards for public sector procurement, this unique training day offers a timely opportunity to learn how to align with policies that prioritise nutritious, sustainably farmed British food—driving economic growth and supporting public health.

The event also introduced the new partnership between Love British Food and Food for Life, aimed at promoting good food in schools, hospitals and care settings.