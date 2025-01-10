Courteenhall Farm Shop & Café to champion Northamptonshire producers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A farm shop and café on Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire will showcase the best of local producers and UK farming.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A farm shop and café on Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire will showcase the best of local producers and UK farming.

The scheme, which was given the go-ahead by West Northamptonshire Council today (January 9) will also create 19 full-time jobs.

The core offerings will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms

Menus inspired by the estate: Featuring estate-grown produce, including Courteenhall’s own Traditional Hereford Beef, as well as local ingredients that celebrate heritage with a modern twist.

An immersive dining experience: Fresh meals in a space that reflects Courteenhall’s commitment to sustainability and legacy, enhanced by the building's natural height and openness.

Shopping experience: A curated selection of artisan goods, estate preserves, baked treats, and sustainable products, from the estate, local producers and the wider UK farming community.

As part of the ongoing development, visitors will be encouraged to explore scenic trails and cycle routes winding through wildflower meadows and biodiversity hotspots, offering educational insights into the estate’s flora and fauna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courteenhall Farm Shop & Café

Courteenhall Estate is working with Appetite Me, a specialist in rural diversification, retail and hospitality, to deliver and manage the farm shop and café.

Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Estate, said: “This development is deeply rooted in the principles of sustainability and regeneration, reflecting Courteenhall’s regenerative farming practices, where every activity and facility will serve as a tangible example of how responsible land stewardship, sustainability, and holistic living can be seamlessly integrated into daily life.

“A key part of the offer will see us championing local food producers in Northamptonshire and the wider UK farming community at a time when the sector is facing a number of challenges.”

Robert Tate, Managing Director of Appetite Me, said: "We are excited to partner with Courteenhall Estate, aligning our shared commitment to local, artisan food and thoughtful design to create a unique, customer-focused experience that drives both community connection and commercial success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courteenhall Farm Shop & Café

In October 2024, Dr Wake was named Sustainable Farmer of the Year at the British Farming Awards. The awards celebrate excellence in the rural sector and the awards ceremony was attended by 900 farmers and industry professionals from across the UK.

Work is expected to start on the site at West Lodge Farm, near Northampton, in the next month or so.