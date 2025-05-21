Couple add retail store to successful cafe and mod clothing shop at well-known garden village

A couple have added a retail store to their successful cafe and mod clothing shop at a well-known garden village in Northampton.

Nikki and Paul Cooper first opened The Sycamore Cafe in Billing Garden Village in October 2022, and it was nine months later when the unit in front became vacant.

The pair saw the perfect opportunity to introduce a second business venture, and The Little Mod Stop celebrated its first anniversary last year.

With Paul’s interest in scooters, and the fact they host a weekly evening for the biker community at the cafe, they wanted the men’s clothing store to cater to the unique ‘mod scene’ look.

Now, the pair have added a new branch to their business venture which incorporates The Little Mod Stop – and that is called Patches Retail.

It houses ladies clothing, homeware, gifts, toys and accessories, which Nikki described as “a little bit of everything”.

Nikki and Paul felt more retail was needed at the garden village after the closure of Billing Garden Centre in November last year.

This has now been replaced with a family-run mini garden shop by Nene Valley Paving, but the couple wanted to build on the overall offering at Billing Garden Village.

Patches Retail is located in the large room at the back of The Sycamore Cafe, which was formerly a clothing shop before Nikki and Paul took over. Access to both Patches Retail and The Little Mod Stop is now via the cafe.

“It makes for a relaxed visit,” Nikki told the Chronicle & Echo. “People can pop in, have a look around and stop in the cafe for a drink. It is a leisurely day out and the new garden centre shop can be incorporated too.”

Patches Retail opened in early March and has received “good feedback” from the community. The variety of stock has encouraged repeat customers already, which Nikki and Paul are pleased to see.

“We want people to feel welcome and comfortable,” said Nikki. “We’re open seven days a week, from 10am until 3.30pm from Sunday to Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturdays.”