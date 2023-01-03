3. The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings

The Rose and Crown in Yardley Hastings is a family-owned classic English country pub that has a daily-changing menu. It dates back to the 17th century and is only a 10 minute drive from Northampton. It has 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor with many reviewers calling it a "benchmark English pub." One reviewer said: "The staff were welcoming, friendly and professional and the food exquisite! Every single plate was cleared! I couldn’t manage a pud, but my friends raved about both the sticky toffee pudding and the creme brulee! A wonderful evening all round and fantastic food!"

Photo: The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings