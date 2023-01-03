Get warm and toasty by a crackling log fire with your favourite beverage at one of these independent traditional English pubs
What could be better than warming up next to a log fire in one of Northamptonshire’s many cosy village pubs?
They have a beautiful vintage vibe, they are typically nestled in the heart of the village community and they support other independent businesses by using fresh local produce.
After fighting to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, our local pubs are now struggling in the cost of living crisis so it is just as important as ever to support them.
Using recommendations submitted to us by readers, we have put together a list of cosy village pubs to visit this winter - can you spot your favourite?
1. The Saracen's Head - Little Brington
Main Street, Little Brington, Northampton, NN7 4HS. It is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor. A recent reviewer said: "Service was really good and atmosphere was cosy. Feels like a real pub, not fussy, a thoughtful menu, just simple but well prepared proper food, good wine list, great service and a lovely environment."
Photo: The Saracen's Head
2. The Butcher's Arms - Greens Norton
10 High St, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BA. It is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor. A recent reviewer said: "Had an amazing lunch at this pub yesterday. I can’t stress how good it was. I will definitely be going back. The home made scotch eggs, duck and clementine mousse was to die for. Thank you so very much."
Photo: The Butcher's Arms - Greens Norton
3. The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings
The Rose and Crown in Yardley Hastings is a family-owned classic English country pub that has a daily-changing menu. It dates back to the 17th century and is only a 10 minute drive from Northampton. It has 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor with many reviewers calling it a "benchmark English pub." One reviewer said: "The staff were welcoming, friendly and professional and the food exquisite! Every single plate was cleared! I couldn’t manage a pud, but my friends raved about both the sticky toffee pudding and the creme brulee! A wonderful evening all round and fantastic food!"
Photo: The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings
4. The Althorp Coaching Inn - Great Brington
The Althorp Coaching Inn, situated in Great Brington, reopened in November 2022 after two and a half years of being closed. It is rated 4.5 stars out of five on TripAdvisor. One reviewer said: "Gorgeous pub with a wood burner, fantastic food & great wine list! Staff are wonderful and I am so looking forward to going back there again."
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds