Get out of the cold this Christmas by visiting any of these warm banks in Northampton

Volunteers from charities, businesses and organisations across Northampton have come together to create warm spaces for residents who cannot afford to heat their homes this winter due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

If you have found yourself in the difficult situation of choosing between putting food on your table or turning on the heating, please know you are not alone.

Warm spaces have been set up to enable people to get out of the cold for a little while, warm up with a hot drink and combat loneliness.

If you are in a position where you need to use a warm space and you would like to share your story, email [email protected]

Here is a list of warm spaces that have been set up by volunteers across Northampton:

1. Northamptonshire Central Library Abington Street, Northampton NN1 2BA. Open Monday to Friday 9am - 6pm and Saturday 9pm - 5pm. For more information, call 0300 126 7000 or email [email protected] Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Affinity Day Care CIC St Luke’s Community Centre, Northampton NN5 6JB. Open Thursday and Friday 11am - 1pm. For more information, call 01604 372744 or email [email protected] Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Age UK Northamptonshire William and Patricia Venton Centre, York Road, Northampton NN1 5QJ. Open Monday to Friday 8am - 5pm. For more information, call 01604 611200 or email [email protected] Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Briar Hill Community Centre The Springs, Briar Hill, Northampton NN4 8SX. Open Wednesday 12pm - 2pm. For more information, call 07763 361588 or email [email protected] Photo: Google Photo Sales