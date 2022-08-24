Cost of living crisis apparent to Northampton mums who stuck together to provide affordable furniture during pandemic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two mums worked hard throughout the pandemic to continue providing affordable, second hand furniture to Northampton residents.

Michelle Poll and Michelle Lawlor, who run Michelle’s Emporium in Balfour Road, have four children between them and have come out the other side after having to juggle the pandemic, their business, and home lives.

Michelle Poll, aged 37, said: “As I have a daughter with autism and Michelle has three sons, all with ADHD, we understand each other and pulled one another through the pandemic.”

The pair formed their partnership in 2018, and have been there for each other ever since - with hopes Michelle's Emporium will go from strength to strength.

Agreeing, Michelle Lawlor said: “The pandemic was a nightmare.”

As their children have additional needs, they did their best to “remain strong” for them and keep their business ticking over.

Michelle P set up the emporium with her stepdad in October 2016 and after Michelle L was advised to visit the business by a medium, she began renting a space in 2017.

Around a year later in March 2018, Michelle L bought out Michelle P’s stepdad as he was struggling to continue his involvement in the business - and that is where the budding partnership began.

They were pleased their customers continued to support and shop with them during difficult times, especially as the shop was closed and they were ordering online.

However, since the lockdowns ended, Michelle P said: “Business has been slow and we are definitely noticing the effects of the cost of living crisis.”