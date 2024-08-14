Corby’s Dual accreditations demonstrate commitment to sustainability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby operator, Europa Worldwide Group, has taken two major steps forward in its sustainability journey.

The Corby facility is based at Midlands Logistics Park and is home to a team of 140. The company has just achieved two globally recognised accreditations, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001, across all its UK based divisions, Europa Air & Sea, Europa Warehouse and Europa Road.

The ISO 50001 accreditation focuses on energy management (EMS) whilst ISO 14001 concentrates specifically on environmental protection. Both accreditations are an important part of Europa’s wider efforts to improve quality and environmental management.

These are universally acknowledged “gold” standards, demonstrating Europa’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. To achieve these quality ISO standards Europa undertook six months of vigorous work to analyse and benchmark operational activities including resource usage and waste management as well as monitoring environmental performance.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director

ISO provides a framework for organisations to continually improve their environmental performance. By adhering to this standard, businesses can ensure they are taking proactive measures to minimise their environmental footprint, comply with legal requirements, and achieve environmental objectives.

Europa is one of the largest (and longest standing) commercial users of Eurotunnel, which emits significantly fewer carbon emissions compared to alternatives,across its European road fleet. In addition, Europa recently announced an important new contract, which sees the introduction of HVO-100 fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) replacing diesel on a new route.

Europa proactively purchases green energy, used from renewable sources across its Warehouse sites, in Corby, Birmingham and Dartford, as well as providing rainwater harvesting and other water saving technologies.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director, Europa Worldwide Group comments “Sustainability is a massive challenge for our sector, but we are pleased to have taken these major steps forward, which demonstrates our progress in developing a sustainable agenda across the company.

“Europa is committed to taking positive progress for the planet and its people, these accreditations are tangible evidence to customers and suppliers of our environmental commitment.

“This is an important milestone in our sustainability journey, and we are already looking at numerous broader initiatives including eco-friendly workwear as well as further external platforms to help us achieve our long-term goals.”