Corby Community Gardening Project Receives Homebuilder’s Helping Hands

Employees at David Wilson Homes recently volunteered at a community gardening project in Coronation Park in Corby.

Seven members of the homebuilder’s technical team visited the park after contacting North Northamptonshire Council to support the conservation of its woodlands and green spaces.

The team helped to fill raised planters with wood chippings and compost to prepare them for vegetable planting. They also moved around a tonne of earth into a potato patch, planted a small orchard of apple and pear trees, and cleared a bank of overgrown plants and weeds.

Stacey Bodfish, Technical Trainee at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our team were looking for volunteering opportunities and were thrilled to help North Northamptonshire Council with the community gardening project at Coronation Park.

“We all had a really great day and we hope that everyone that uses the park will benefit from our work.”

Gary Chisholm, North Northamptonshire Heritage and Volunteer Officer with ‘The Growing Project’, said: “It was fantastic to have the support of such an enthusiastic group from David Wilson Homes.

“The North Northamptonshire Council Woodland Project relies upon the hard work of our individual volunteers and corporate volunteering groups to ensure our parks, woodlands and community projects are conserved and protected for future generations.

“They also ensure our green spaces contribute to a meaningful positive change for our local communities in North Northamptonshire. Not only is this site important for the growing of vegetables that we supply to local causes, it is now a much more welcoming space for volunteers and user groups, supporting health and wellbeing and promoting more active lifestyles across generations.”

David Wilson Homes South Midlands is based in Northampton, and is building new homes across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really proud of our technical team for their hard work volunteering at Coronation Park.

“As a leading housebuilder, we strive to support the communities in which we build, and we’re delighted to have been able to help the community garden project.”