Contractor takes the Midlands by storm with shed loads of projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading refurbishment and fit out main contractor Pexhurst is continuing the expansion of its portfolio of industrial and logistics projects into the Midlands market using its strong foundation of experience and client relationships in the South East.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractor’s continued growth in the Midlands market is evidenced by a steady stream of projects in areas including Daventry, Wellingborough and Lutterworth – having already completed projects in the region across a total of 446,000 sq ft, totaling £6.8m. Pexhurst also has an additional £8m over 647,000 sq ft currently underway, and several projects awaiting client instruction. Demonstrating Pexhurst’s focus on scale and quality, several of its projects delivered in the new region have been in the big box category – exceeding 200,000 sq ft.

Ashley Williams, contracts and commercial manager at Pexhurst said: “We’ve come a long way since our first project completion in the Midlands – continually developing existing relationships whilst strengthening new supply chain partnerships. One of the exciting things about working in the heart of the Golden Logistics Triangle in the Midlands is that we are able to draw labour, materials and new innovations from all the surrounding areas, making projects quicker and more affordable for clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The projects in this region are truly Pexhurst’s bread and butter – large scale warehouse refurbishment to be used as logistics and distribution centres. This differs from what we are seeing in London and the home counties, which are more focused on last mile, multi-let and urban logistics.”

Refurbishment and fit out main contractor, Pexhurst, venturing into the Midlands

The Hertfordshire-based contractor has nearly 50 years’ experience in both the industrial and logistics and office refurbishment sectors, and more recently committed to a pro-sustainability strategy. With the expertise of an in-house sustainability team, this sees them completing an ever-increasing number of BREEAM and EPC upgrade focused projects as well as setting their own 2030 net zero target for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Ashley continued: “The team at Pexhurst is very well versed in completing BREEAM projects, having successfully delivered the world’s first industrial project to achieve BREEAM Outstanding – and many more since. It’s great that we can bring our skills and knowledge to both new and existing clients in the Midlands as they bring facilities up to date and strive to create more sustainable warehouse spaces.”

As well as using this opportunity to grow its existing client base, Pexhurst is building on its portfolio with established clients in this new region. One such partner is Prologis, with which they have previously completed numerous projects in the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Johnson, director of operations at Prologis said: “We’re now collaborating with Pexhurst on a third project in the Midlands. They’ve consistently delivered to a high standard, with the recently completed refurbishment in Daventry standing out as one of the most well-executed projects we’ve delivered. At Prologis, our focus is on delivering high-quality facilities, so it’s vital to work with partners who bring real expertise in sustainable construction—especially as features such as PV panels and EV charging become essential to how we build for the future.”

In line with its continued expansion into the Midlands, Pexhurst will be attending major property and construction conference UKREiiF in Leeds in May.