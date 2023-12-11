Contractor goes the extra mile for charity

Wolf Runs, snowboarding, and sponsored bike rides and walks have helped a Northamptonshire building contractor raise more than £13,000 for charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kori Construction, based on Headway Business Park, Corby, aimed to cover more than 2022 miles collectively over the past year, by any means other than motorised transport.

The business raised the money for Lakelands Hospice, an independent charity committed to delivering care and palliative support for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses across Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although they fell a little short of their target, collectively the team at Kori Construction raised a total of £13,244, which will help the charity continue its vital work.

Kori Construction presents a cheque to Lakelands Hospice after successful fund-raising year

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director, said everyone at the company had had a fantastic time taking part in the 2022 Mile Challenge.

As well as running, snowboarding, cycling and walking, staff at the business organised charity football matches and the 'Tour de Kori'' in which a static exercise bike was taken to each project the business is working on and staff took turns in churning out the miles.

Mr Connachie said: “It’s been a fantastic year raising money for Lakelands Hospice. Everyone in the business has got involved and had a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set ourselves an ambitious target and although we didn’t quite reach it, we’re already very proud of raising the amount of money we did.

“Lakeland Hospice receives no statutory NHS or Government funding and therefore relies on the support from the community to provide its award winning levels of care.

“We’re delighted and proud to have played a small role in ensuring the hospice’s vital work can continue.”

Kori Construction presented the money to Lakeland Hospice at a small ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the launch of a new £10,000 fund created by the business which is aimed at charities and community groups in Corby.

The fund, which is open for applications now, is to be allocated in two sums of £5,000.

Emma Patten, fundraiser at Lakeland Hospice, said: “On behalf of all the staff and patients at Lakeland Hospice, we would like to massively thank all involved at Kori for the efforts and time spent fundraising.