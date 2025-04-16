Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Specialist two-person delivery market leader AIT Home Delivery aims to introduce two-person delivery into European markets to replicate its success in the UK.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly Panther Logistics, the company rebranded in July 2024 following its acquisition in 2020 by parent company AIT Worldwide Logistics. The move represents a new and exciting chapter in AIT Home Delivery’s continuing success story.

Now the two-person delivery specialist, which boasts over 98% next day delivery across the UK, is planning to introduce its unique offering into Europe with Germany being its first destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the initiative is Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery, who said: “AIT offers unrivalled first- and middle-mile services, in addition to our market-leading final-mile offering from AIT Home Delivery.

Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery

“Our exceptional final mile experience – characterised by premium services like delivery to room of choice and packaging removal, soft assembly and installation, disposal, a seven day a week service, and two-hour delivery slots – can be customised to fit any European retailer’s requirements.”

AIT Home Delivery commissioned market research which revealed that Germany, in particular, has similar economic e-commerce buying habits and requirements to the UK.

The survey found that 93% of German consumers prefer two-person delivery for heavy packages, while 76% want prompt delivery and 77% value flexible delivery options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKelvey added: "This research demonstrates there is a clear demand for high quality tailored home delivery solutions in Germany and we are looking forward to bringing AIT’s world-class two-person home delivery services to customers in Germany and progressively across the continent.”

AIT Home Delivery - setting its sights on expansion

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For over 45 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, energy, high-tech, home delivery, life sciences, marine and more. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, road and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.