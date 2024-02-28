Work finally begins to make massive block of flats in Northampton safe from fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to make a massive block of flats in Northampton safe from fire safety issues has finally started after two years of planning.

One of the two huge Newlife apartment buildings, in the Spring Boroughs area, is currently under wraps while safety works are carried out.

In November 2021, PA Housing submitted plans to remove cladding and combustible materials from the both Newlife buildings, where there are 140 properties in total.

One of the two Newlife Apartments buildings in Spring Boroughs is have fire safety works done

An investigation into the two Newlife buildings found “products that do not meet the required standard in terms of fire safety”, according to planning papers from November 2021.

Residents have remained living in the buildings ever since the plans were submitted.

Now, in early 2024, works to make just one of the two tower blocks safe are finally happening.

Charles Ellis, executive director of asset management at PA Housing, said: “We have continued to work hard to get the required work to the exterior of Newlife Apartments completed as quickly as possible and have kept in regular contact with residents about progress.

There are two Newlife Apartments buildings. It is not yet known if or when works will start on the other block.

“Fire remediation projects are complex and our team is diligently working to ensure any work undertaken at Newlife complies with updated building safety regulations.

“There is no ACM cladding at Newlife, but we do need to replace the insulation behind the exterior walls, which are brick and render.”

What is ACM cladding?

ACM cladding is currently banned in the UK. This is primarily due to the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, it was discovered that ACM cladding with a polyethylene core contributed to the rapid spread of the fire which tragically killed 72 people.

Mr Ellis continued: “Additional safety measures are in place and we have also been working closely with Northampton Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) to ensure the buildings remain safe for residents.

“No residents will face additional charges – PA Housing is covering the costs of all fire safety works at Newlife Apartments.”

PA Housing has been asked when works will start to make the other Newlife tower block safe.