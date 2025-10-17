This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Pensioners are being targeted by fake texts and emails about winter fuel payments 🛡️

Pensioners are being targeted by scams claiming to process winter fuel payments

HMRC reported a 153% rise in scam referrals in late September

Winter fuel payments are automatic; the government will never ask for bank details by text or email

Suspected scam messages should be forwarded to 7726 and deleted immediately

Additional support may be available via pension credit or attendance allowance for eligible pensioners

As winter approaches, pensioners are being urged to stay alert to a surge in scams targeting winter fuel payments.

Fraudsters are increasingly sending texts and emails claiming to be from government departments, offering to process winter fuel payment applications, but these messages are fake.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) recently reported a 153% rise in scam referrals in the final week of September compared with the previous week, highlighting a worrying spike in activity just as payments are about to be made.

Pensioners are being targeted by scams claiming to process winter fuel payments (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What to look out for

Scammers are sending texts and emails pretending to be from government departments, claiming they can process winter fuel payment applications, but these messages are fraudulent.

The scams are designed to trick pensioners into handing over bank details or personal information, with criminals posing as officials from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The DWP stresses that winter fuel payments are automatic. Eligible pensioners do not need to apply, and the Government will never request bank details by text or email.

How to stay safe

Anyone receiving such communications should forward them to the Government’s anti-fraud reporting line on 7726, and then delete the message immediately.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “If you get a text message about winter fuel payments, it’s a scam. They will be made automatically so you do not need to apply.

“These despicable attempts by criminals to target people are on the rise. We are raising awareness to make it harder for fraudsters to succeed.

Eligible pensioners will receive a notification in October or November detailing how much they will receive, with payments scheduled between mid-November and December 2025.

For those on low incomes, additional support may be available through pension credit, worth around £4,300 a year on average, while pensioners with care needs may be entitled to attendance allowance.

The Government had previously considered restricting winter fuel payment eligibility, but this decision was reversed, restoring payments to the majority of pensioners who received them last year.

Despite changes over the past year, pensioners do not need to provide new information to receive their payments.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “Many pensioners may wonder if there is a requirement to submit new information to the Government because of the changes over the past year, but your payments will be made automatically, and you shouldn’t have to respond to text messages, emails or phone calls to make sure they are paid.”

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim should contact their bank and the police without delay.

