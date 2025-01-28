Who gets a free TV licence? Full list of exemptions for paying BBC licence fee in 2025
- TV licence fee is set to rise in April 2025.
- It is going up to £174.50 - and further increases are expected in coming years.
- But can you get a free TV licence?
The price of the TV licence is set to rise in just a few months time - and you might be wondering if you could be eligible for an exemption. The Government announced yet another increase in the fee and even more may be down the road.
Under the current BBC charter, which runs until December 31 2027, the price will rise in line with inflation each April. Discussions are under way about the future of the licence fee - including major reform.
But who can get a free TV licence - and what exemptions are in place? Here’s all you need to know:
Who could get a free TV licence?
You may not realise it but there are a number of concessions available when it comes to paying the TV licence fee. These are set in law by the Government and include:
- People who are aged 75 or over and receive Pension Credit.
- People who are blind (severely sight impaired).
- People who live in qualifying residential care and are disabled or over 60 and retired.
- For businesses that provide units of overnight accommodation, for example, hotels and mobile units.
There are no other concessions available.
How to get a free TV licence?
If you are wondering whether you could be eligible for concessions and think they fit into any of the above categories but wonder what the criteria is. Here’s what TV licensing's website says:
People who are aged 75 or over and receive Pension Credit
You can apply for a free TV licence if:
- You, as the licence holder, are 75 years or older AND
- You, or your partner living at the same address, receive Pension Credit.
For people who live on the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey there are separate arrangements in place for over 75s.
People who are blind (severely sight impaired).
If you are blind (severely sight impaired) and can provide the appropriate evidence, you are eligible to apply for a 50% concession. Your licence will also cover anyone who lives with you. If you are partially sighted (sight impaired) you are not eligible.
People who live in qualifying residential care
As a manager of a residential care home, supported housing or sheltered accommodation, you need to make sure that residents, staff and guests are covered by a TV Licence if they need one.
An accommodation for residential care (ARC) concessionary TV Licence costs £7.50 per room, flat or bungalow. You can download forms to make a new application or add a resident to an existing scheme.
To see if your scheme qualifies for an ARC licence, please check here.
