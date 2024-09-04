It’s Glowtime 📱

The date for the next Apple Event has been confirmed.

Tech giant will hold its annual autumn showcase on 9 September.

iPhone 16 phones are expected to be announced - and the tagline of the event is “It’s Glowtime”.

Apple has announced the latest of its next major event and it is less than a week away. Fans are eagerly awaiting what the tech giant has in store - after its eye-catching WWDC presentation in the summer.

For the last showcase, the Silicon Valley titan went big on its Apple Intelligence (AI) as well as showing off its next operating systems for iPads and iPhones. But Tim Cook and co will be back for the annual September event in just a few days time.

Whether you are in the United States or elsewhere in the world, you will be able to watch the presentation from the comfort of your own home. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

When is the next Apple Event?

People queue in the rain at an Apple Store in Paris. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images | MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Nothing quite says autumn is coming like the leaves turning golden and falling, Starbucks adding pumpkin spice to the menu and Apple holding a big event. It is practically a September tradition - and one many of us can’t wait for.

The tech giant has announced that this year it will be holding its Apple Event on Monday, 9 September. It is three days earlier than in 2023.

It is scheduled to start at 6pm UK time (7pm CEST), so perfectly timed for the end of the working day. A little treat to look forward to after a day at the mines.

How can you watch the Apple Event?

Tune into the September 9th Apple Event by going to the tech giant’s website - click the link here. If you have Apple TV it will also be available to watch there.

And for those who prefer to use YouTube to tune into videos, it can be watched on Apple’s official page. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 6pm on Monday.

What is Apple expected to show?

The tag line for the upcoming Apple Event is “It’s Glowtime”. And it is expected that the next range of iPhones will be part of the presentation.

Apple usually shows off its next flagship handheld device in its autumn showcase. It is expected to be called the iPhone 16/ 16 Pro - and it is also anticipated that iOS 18 (which was announced at WWDC 24) will likely feature as well and could get a release date.

MacRumour reports on its website that new Apple Watch models and revamped AirPods (AirPods 4) could also feature. The tech giant does tend to announce new versions of its smartwatch during its autumn showcase.

What do you want Apple to announce at the event on Monday, 9 September? Share your wishes and guesses with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].