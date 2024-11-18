Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is about time this feature was added 📱

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WhatsApp will now let you save drafts of messages.

The feature has been rolled out ‘worldwide’ after being announced over the weekend.

Draft messages will appear at the top of your chats list - so you won’t miss them.

If you’ve ever started to type out a message in the family chat or began a reply to a friend only to get distracted and forget to hit send. Don’t worry we’ve all been there.

But with the latest update to WhatsApp that mistake may just be a thing of the past. It is introducing a drafts feature - which will show you when you’ve written a text but haven’t sent it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The update was announced over the weekend and promises to be a game changer for users. It must have been among the most demanded features on WhatsApp - and it is available now.

WhatsApp now lets you save message drafts

The logo of the mobile messaging software Whatsapp

The new feature for the messaging app was announced on Threads, another social media platform from Meta, over the weekend. WhatsApps account on it posted: “Starting a reply to a message and getting distracted… we know what that’s like 😵‍💫 which is why we’re introducing drafts! when you start a message and don’t finish it, you’ll see a draft indicator on the chat so you remember to hit send.”

Is the feature available now?

The announcement of WhatsApp drafts came on Friday (November 15), but you might be wondering if it is available now. Engadget reports that it is now available worldwide and I can confirm that it is currently working on my own personal WhatsApp account as of Monday (November 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drafts will appear at the top of your chats list - so you don’t have to scroll down and find them. They will have a green ‘draft’ note and it includes the message you have started to type up.

Have you noticed the WhatsApp drafts on your account - what are your thoughts? Share them by emailing me: [email protected].