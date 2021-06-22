Weston Favell Shopping Centre launches 'shop local' campaign to support Northampton businesses

The Weston Favell Shopping Centre is inviting shoppers to shop local this July and support Northampton's independent businesses.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts and free samples at the centre on the weekend of July 3 - 4 from 11am to 3pm in celebration of 'National Independents Day UK', which is a country-wide campaign to promote small local businesses.

Weston Favell’s Centre Manager, Kevin Legg, said “Our independent retailers have certainly had a tough year, like many others out there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy's Sweet Shop at Weston Favell Shopping Centre

"We want to celebrate them this July and offer our customers some fantastic discounts and samples when visiting the shopping centre.”

The promotion will provide customers with the opportunity to discover new businesses. A 'shop local' team will be greeting visitors at the door and giving them coupons to use in the independent retailers.

Wendy's Sweet Shop and Naan Kitchen, both located on the lower mall, will be offering free samples to give shoppers the chance to try before they buy. The centre has stated that all Covid-safe precautions will be taken but shoppers are advised not to accept free samples if they have any known food allergies. Allergen information will be provided.

The lower mall of the centre includes Bubblycious - which is offering free jelly toppings on their bubble teas - Fitness Inc, Flowers Just For You, Going Spare, Nails 2005 (five per cent discount), Superior Services (10 per cent discount off car keys) and Weston Favell Jewellers.

Naan Kitchen at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

One of the newest additions to the lower mall is children's clothing retailer, 'Thats Shallott Fashion', which opened yesterday (June 21) opposite Jenny's. They stock a range of children's clothing in sizes from newborn to 16-years-old, including promwear, bridesmaids dress hire and other occasion wear.

The upper mall of the shopping centre consists of Punjaban, which is offering authentic Punjabi Cuisine outside Tesco's exit, and CC Hair Salon, which will be offering a 15 per cent discount until August 15 when using one of the 'shop local' coupons.

More information as well as terms and conditions can be found at www.westonfavellshopping.com.

Bubblycious at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.