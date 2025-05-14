A well-known pub on a busy road in Northampton is looking for a new operator – here’s how much they could make a week.

Fiddlers bar, on the Wellingborough Road, is up for rent, with no annual rent and a starting cost of just £5,000, according to a sales advert.

The pub, which is owned by Marston’s, is offered under an operator agreement.

The venue includes a long main bar, dance floor, various seating areas, and a small beer garden with a gazebo.

A sales advert reads: “The Fiddler’s is a well-known location that attracts the drinkers and partygoers. The venues that put on the best party and reasons to visit attract the trade in the area;

"The successful operator will need to be able to demonstrate unique ideas and give guests a compelling reason to visit and will need to put their own stamp on the venue- this is a great opportunity for the right person.”

Weekly sales currently average around £6,000, all from drinks, according to the advert.

The deal includes a 20% share of the weekly wet sales (excluding VAT), with most bills for the private accommodation upstairs covered, apart from council tax and TV licence. The total ingoing cost includes a £5,000 deposit.

The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, and living room. The living space is said to be tidy and in good condition.

The venue has a 4.1 out of five-star rating from 392 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Amazing venue for live music and really friendly staff.”