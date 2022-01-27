VIDEO: Jaw-dropping designs show how former sexual health clinic in cultural part of Northampton could be transformed into luxury flats

A Northampton real estate firm has produced eye-catching designs of how a £3million vacant plot of land could be converted into luxury apartments and two commercial units.

Archways Real Estate director Mohammed Ahmed has released a video showing plans to convert number 67 St Giles' Street, the former sexual health clinic, into a luxury block of flats.

Planning permission has been approved for 60 flats to be built on the upper floors and two commercial units on the ground floor of the four-storey property.

The site is up for sale with Archways Real Estate for £3million.

An Archways Real Estate spokeswoman said: "It was directors Mohammed, Salim Lalani and Naru Gandhi who designed the structure of the new property, designing this they had in mind a quality product that lends itself to a desirable location and a high end finish.

"The 60 apartments have specs to an extremely high standard ensuring the future tenants are comfortable and happy with their home, which includes communal spaces for them to use for family and friends, work or even just a different bit of scenery to relax in.

"As you drive into St Giles' Street, this new development will be the first sight for visitors so it is critical for this property to be created to a high standard. First impressions last and we truly stand by that.

The site was previously home to a sexual health clinic before it closed down last decade

"The commercial properties below the apartments were added in the development to lift up the area, for shoppers and residents. Creating more job vacancies for the people of Northampton."

For more information, click here to view the plans on Archway's website.