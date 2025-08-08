Don’t have your holiday go up in smoke by ignore these rules 🚨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits will be jetting off to catch the sun this summer.

Experts are warning people to take care when heading to the pool.

Especially if they are taking a vape with them.

Brits who are planning to take their vapes on holiday this summer are being warned about potential risks around the pool.

Industry experts are raising alarm bells for holidaymakers heading abroad to chase the sun about taking e-cigarette devices near water. A reminder has also been issued about the laws in Europe for using them, as the disposable vape ban comes into force in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp , is urging Brits to be extra cautious around the pool when using a vape this summer. Here are the potential risks:

Don’t get your vape wet

Many Brits will be heading to the pool this summer | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The expert said: “As with any electronic device, water can cause damage. Vapes can short-circuit when exposed to water, either damaging the device or ruining it completely. If you notice your vape has gotten wet, be extremely careful as a short-circuit could cause the device to overheat or even catch fire. “

Heat Damage

He continued: “If you’re lucky enough to be by a pool, it probably means you’re also enjoying hot weather. If a vape reaches a high temperature it can damage the device's internal components and also lead to the battery overheating and failing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flavour issues

Markus added: “If the vape tank is not completely sealed, water can enter and dilute the e-liquid, affecting its flavor and nicotine content.

“It can make the vape taste more metallic, or generally unpleasant. If you notice this, it’s best to throw away your vape as there could be even more unknown damage.”

What to do if your vape gets wet:

Turn off the device immediately

Remove the battery (if removable) and the pod or tank

Dry the device thoroughly, including the battery compartment

Avoid using the device until you are confident it's completely dry

If you’re unsure, take your vape to an experienced expert for advice, or throw the vape away completely

Tips for keeping vapes dry:

Don’t leave your vape loose in a bag or pocket. Use waterproof pouches for essential items.

Avoid using your vape around the pool, including your sun lounger. Look for designated smoking areas around the hotel complex.

Keep vapes in a cool, dry place. Try to find an area with some shade.

Not only can vaping by the pool be dangerous, but a survey by Haypp, also found that 33% of British holidaymakers find vaping by the pool to be incredibly annoying! Perhaps it’s best to save the vape for another time.

Remind yourself of the rules around using a vape abroad this summer. Are you planning to take yours with you?